Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Both Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 3.31 N/A 0.76 10.01 Meta Financial Group Inc. 23 3.14 N/A 1.55 17.05

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Meta Financial Group Inc. Meta Financial Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Riverview Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.1% Meta Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.55 and it happens to be 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.9% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. shares and 65.7% of Meta Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Meta Financial Group Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. -2.05% 0.79% 1.87% -10.76% -10.02% 4.81% Meta Financial Group Inc. 4.18% 22.63% 9.12% 5.93% -24.42% 36.36%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Meta Financial Group Inc.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, financial institutions, and other businesses. It provides various deposit products, such as statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and NOW and regular checking accounts, as well as deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily include checking accounts and certificate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage, commercial and multi-family real estate, agricultural operations and real estate, construction, consumer, commercial operating, and premium finance loans. It also issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automatic teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services through financial institutions and other commercial entities. The company operates a total of 10 full-service branch offices; 1 non-retail service branch in Memphis, Tennessee; and 2 agency offices, 1 in Texas and 1 in California. Meta Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.