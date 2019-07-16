Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

As Savings & Loans businesses, Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 3.13 N/A 0.76 10.01 Columbia Banking System Inc. 36 4.67 N/A 2.44 14.62

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc. Columbia Banking System Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Riverview Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Columbia Banking System Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.1% Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.8% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s 0.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Columbia Banking System Inc. has an average target price of $39, with potential upside of 9.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 91.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Columbia Banking System Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. -2.05% 0.79% 1.87% -10.76% -10.02% 4.81% Columbia Banking System Inc. -3.8% 3.62% -2.87% -4.72% -13.64% -0.92%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Columbia Banking System Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Columbia Banking System Inc. beats Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.