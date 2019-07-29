Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Comparing side by side

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 3.32 N/A 0.76 10.01 Prudential Bancorp Inc. 18 6.05 N/A 1.02 16.96

In table 1 we can see Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Prudential Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Prudential Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.1% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.55 beta means Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 45.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Prudential Bancorp Inc. has a -0.1 beta and it is 110.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.9% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. shares and 40.1% of Prudential Bancorp Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. -2.05% 0.79% 1.87% -10.76% -10.02% 4.81% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.06% 0.76% -3.36% -2.7% -0.35% -1.87%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Prudential Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Prudential Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.