Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) and Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Comparing side by side

Both Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 2.87 N/A 0.75 11.32 Northwest Bancshares Inc. 17 4.08 N/A 1.01 16.98

In table 1 we can see Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northwest Bancshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Riverview Bancorp Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.4% Northwest Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Riverview Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 64% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.8% of Northwest Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. 1.07% 2.91% 15.96% 14.56% -4.71% 16.76% Northwest Bancshares Inc. -0.35% -2.61% 0.23% -2.45% -4.56% 1.24%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprise one-to-four-family residential real estate, residential mortgage, short term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it offers trust, investment management, actuarial and benefit plan administration, brokerage, and title insurance services; and property and casualty, and employer benefit plan insurance services, as well as retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 176 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Maryland. It also operates 49 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.