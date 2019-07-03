Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) and Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Comparing side by side

As Savings & Loans businesses, Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 3.25 N/A 0.76 10.01 Meridian Bancorp Inc. 16 5.85 N/A 1.13 15.36

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Meridian Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Riverview Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Meridian Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 1.1% Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.55 beta indicates that Riverview Bancorp Inc. is 45.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.53 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.9% of Riverview Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66% of Meridian Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. -2.05% 0.79% 1.87% -10.76% -10.02% 4.81% Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.29% 3.97% 6.99% 7.92% -9.42% 20.81%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Meridian Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Meridian Bancorp Inc. beats Riverview Bancorp Inc.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.