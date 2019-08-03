Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Comparison side by side

Riverview Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Savings & Loans. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp Inc. 8 3.09 N/A 0.75 11.32 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 13 3.83 N/A 0.77 17.85

Table 1 demonstrates Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Bancorp Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Riverview Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.4% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.53 shows that Riverview Bancorp Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.63 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Riverview Bancorp Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64% and 12.3% respectively. Riverview Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 27.32% are Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Riverview Bancorp Inc. 1.07% 2.91% 15.96% 14.56% -4.71% 16.76% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -0.68% 4.15% 2.53% 5.59% -17.2% 5.99%

For the past year Riverview Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Summary

Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. beats Riverview Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 19 branches in rural and suburban communities in southwest Washington State, as well as Multnomah, Washington, and Marion counties of Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.