Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) Analysts See $0.19 EPS; Cubic (CUB) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Cubic (NYSE:CUB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cubic has $7400 highest and $70 lowest target. $72’s average target is 3.42% above currents $69.62 stock price. Cubic had 7 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. See Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $74.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Strong Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $74 New Target: $70 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to report $0.19 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. RVSB’s profit would be $4.32M giving it 9.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Riverview Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 251,860 shares traded or 381.79% up from the average. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 4.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 12/04/2018 – Riverview Financial 1Q EPS 31c; 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 09/03/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp 4Q EPS 13c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB); 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE); 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE; 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Cubic Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia Finance Management Of San Francisco Ltd has invested 3.38% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Neuberger Berman Ltd Co stated it has 36,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rutabaga Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Ma invested in 173,090 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Co has 814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation And holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Old National Bank In has 0.02% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). 24,627 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 3.62 million shares. 134,866 are held by Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Company. Smithfield Communications, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 500 shares. Gru One Trading L P invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Northern Trust holds 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 682,788 shares. 491,475 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).

The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.62. About 324,187 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 23/05/2018 – Cubic to Integrate Atlanta’s Xpress Next-Generation Bus Fareboxes with MARTA Breeze Back Office; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Highlight Advanced Training Solutions at 2018 LANPAC Symposium & Exposition; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac; 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp 2Q Loss/Shr 7c; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cubic Transportation Systems , Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). It has a 80.86 P/E ratio. The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. Shares for $7,196 were bought by Aga Anshooman on Wednesday, May 8. 2,716 shares were bought by GUILES EDWIN A, worth $162,417 on Friday, June 7. 167 shares were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R, worth $9,904. WARNER JOHN H JR also bought $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Friday, May 10. The insider HARRISON MARK bought 168 shares worth $10,025. $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H.

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cubic expands traffic solution in Connecticut – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why Cubic Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CUB) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cubic Expands Trafficware Central Transportation Management System in Connecticut – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cubic Leads Masterclass on Mobility as a Service at the Scottish Transport Show – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $172.46 million. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 10.26 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold Riverview Bancorp, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 14.11 million shares or 1.46% more from 13.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 22,108 shares. Deprince Race Zollo holds 831,981 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). 80,103 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). 32,564 were accumulated by Ajo Lp. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 8,163 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 5,431 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 19,356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 18,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Continental Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.48% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 786 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsr reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Riverview Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:RVSB) 120% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Riverview Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:RVSB – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Riverview Bancorp Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:RVSB – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Patricia W. Eby Named to Riverview Board – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Riverview Bancorp to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell on Monday, August 19 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 16, 2019.