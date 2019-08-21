Riverpark Capital Management Upped Position in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by $2.24 Million; Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Rose While Contravisory Investment Management Cut Position by $308,605

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $358.82. About 108,608 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 33,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 139,857 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33M, up from 105,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.66. About 109,972 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Adj EPS EUR0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,130 shares to 12,879 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 84,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,056 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Ltd Co holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 125,057 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Company invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mirae Asset Glob Limited has 0.01% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 3,898 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) owns 1,300 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Inv Service Of America holds 53,958 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited accumulated 0.61% or 7,963 shares. Regions Corporation has 13,263 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.09% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Windward Co Ca has 2,296 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg holds 393,309 shares. 5,313 are held by Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co. Mackenzie owns 173,962 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) or 2,195 shares. Nomura stated it has 4,527 shares.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.21 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares to 4,289 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).