Riverpark Capital Management Trimmed Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position By $2.65 Million; LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (LLDTF) Shorts Down By 6.38%

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) stake by 26.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 7,646 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 21,638 shares with $7.51M value, down from 29,284 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc now has $13.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $237.46. About 633,476 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LLDTF) had a decrease of 6.38% in short interest. LLDTF’s SI was 48.78M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.38% from 52.11M shares previously. With 30,400 avg volume, 1605 days are for LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LLDTF)’s short sellers to cover LLDTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.627 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ulta Beauty, Overstock.com, PriceSmart, Arotech – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty: A Clear Valuation Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: ULTA, BIG, TSLA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ugly Quarter Makes Ulta Beauty Attractive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alethea Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 1,454 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 59,805 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 8,009 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.22% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 54,600 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 45,879 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 876 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Cap LP has 25,000 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 91,570 shares. Bellecapital Limited owns 1,023 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wisconsin Limited Liability Com holds 1,552 shares. Lincoln National owns 633 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd has 5,886 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Cap Advsr Ltd has invested 0.26% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 22.57 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Ulta Beauty has $375 highest and $23500 lowest target. $287.64’s average target is 21.13% above currents $237.46 stock price. Ulta Beauty had 16 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Friday, August 30. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 30. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Outperform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Friday, August 30. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 30 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 30 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, August 30 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 with “Buy” rating.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of $44.85 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. It has a 8.36 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.