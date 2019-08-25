Riverpark Capital Management Trimmed Its Cme Group (CME) Position by $3.91 Million; As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Rose, Virtu Financial Raised Its Stake

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 140.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 8,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 13,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.31. About 1.41 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 23,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 44,992 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, down from 68,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $211.22. About 1.26M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME CEO TERRY DUFFY CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG TV; 06/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $185; 29/03/2018 – Futures trading giant CME Group reaches a deal to buy NEX Group, in a deal valued at $5.5 billion; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 23/05/2018 – CME Group Clears First Chilean Peso and Colombian Peso Interest Rate Swaps; 29/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 28; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Terms of GBP3.9 Bln Offer for NEX; 28/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SEES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN 2018 U.S. TAX PAYMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Tru invested in 0.04% or 1,805 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus stated it has 0.06% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Trustco Savings Bank Corporation N Y accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 1.47 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability owns 72,921 shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Management Mi has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cwm Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,560 shares. 280 were accumulated by Contravisory Mgmt. Cohen Mgmt holds 1.33% or 33,640 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.01% or 24,084 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 3,456 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company accumulated 2,850 shares. Cleararc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 150 shares. Focused Wealth holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 53,512 shares to 56,992 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 10,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,282 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).