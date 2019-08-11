Riverpark Capital Management Trimmed Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position by $997,490 as Valuation Declined; Best Buy Co (BBY) Stock Price Rose While Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Cut Stake by $2.49 Million

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 35,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.78 million, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.53 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Keeps Store Shelves, Distribution Centers Stocked; 21/03/2018 – Best Buy Is Said to Sever Ties With Huawei on Security Concerns; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – MCCOLLAM SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF BEST BUY CO; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY WORKING TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF INFORMATION AFFECTED; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Benefits From Strong Consumer Confidence; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy to Stop Selling Huawei Phones

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 38,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 230,386 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, down from 268,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 5.42M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation has 22.83M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Company reported 16,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Altrinsic Global Advisors owns 684,791 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 48.26 million shares. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability holds 1.82% or 14.83M shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Com accumulated 46,230 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 521,993 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity owns 966,914 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Chilton Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 62,509 shares. Contravisory Investment Management reported 13,338 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 197,138 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.69 million for 14.01 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas: Expect A Hot Q4 EPS Report – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot And Conoco Shareholders Need A ‘Special Dividend’ Payment – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $173,524 activity.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 8,261 shares to 586,449 shares, valued at $50.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) by 17,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S & P Smallcap 600 (IJR).

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Arlo Technologies Finally Looks Like A Value Play – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) At US$68.53? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Likes Funko After 2019 Guidance Raise – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Best Buy Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pro: Apparel Companies Among Most Vulnerable To New Tariffs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.