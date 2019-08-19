Riverpark Capital Management Stake in Visa (V) Has Trimmed by $1.95 Million; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Kazazian Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $4.44 Million

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 12,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 75,893 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, down from 88,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $179.62. About 3.87M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Transactions Processed 29.3B; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 80.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 23,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 5,644 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 28,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $202.53. About 1.20 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Could Launch New Card Next Year; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Goldman Sachs and Affiliates; Changes Outlook to Negative on Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook on Holdco; 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 18/05/2018 – Blank-Check Company Affiliated With Goldman Sachs Files for IPO; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Securities Division Chiefs to Leave Firm; 30/05/2018 – Arcus Biosciences Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – Equity International, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division and Centaurus Capital Close Single Largest Real Estate Investment; 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 12/03/2018 – Goldman president Schwartz bows out of succession race; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.14 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,005 shares to 71,323 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

