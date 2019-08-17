Riverpark Capital Management Stake In Illumina (ILMN) Was Has Lifted; Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Market Value Rose While Globeflex Capital LP Decreased Holding by $780,585

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (AUDC) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 60,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 282,255 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, down from 342,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $510.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 89,595 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 1,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 26,129 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, up from 24,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $286.17. About 863,337 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

More notable recent AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 04/30/2019: AUDC, DBD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,557 were reported by Ajo Limited Partnership. Clarivest Asset Ltd holds 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) or 14,441 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Amer Century Cos owns 239,266 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Management has 0% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 1,900 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt LP De has 0.06% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Oberweis Asset holds 0.23% or 81,900 shares in its portfolio. Sei Communication invested in 0% or 4,256 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Moreover, Eqis Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 23,152 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Automobile Association reported 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). State Street Corp holds 0% or 24,800 shares.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $473.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,950 shares to 3,274 shares, valued at $686,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silverbow Resources Ord by 13,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Grp Inc holds 0% or 18,360 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust has 0.03% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability holds 800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Lc has 6,792 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc reported 9,456 shares stake. Winfield Assocs reported 0.26% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Oak Assoc Ltd Oh reported 0.11% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested 0.22% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Family holds 0.9% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 6,742 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.38% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cls Llc reported 0% stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0.03% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 6,788 shares. 1,635 are owned by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Tirschwell Loewy Inc reported 23,530 shares or 1% of all its holdings.