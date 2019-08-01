Riverpark Capital Management Position in Illumina (ILMN) Lifted by $531,030; Gabelli Funds Has Lifted Its Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD Adr Reps 3 Shs (HDB) as Share Price Declined

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 1,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 26,129 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, up from 24,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $299.38. About 1.54 million shares traded or 34.54% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr Reps 3 Shs (HDB) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 14,800 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr Reps 3 Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $114.98. About 1.15M shares traded or 55.78% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN- OFFERS CONSTITUTE SLI OFFERING UP TO 8.01% AND HDFC LIMITED OFFERING UP TO 4.08% OF HDFC AMC’S EQUITY SHARES (CORRECTS; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity. Dadswell Charles also sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. 3,300 shares were sold by FLATLEY JAY T, worth $969,078 on Tuesday, February 12. deSouza Francis A sold $848,854 worth of stock.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 9,576 shares to 58,771 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 23,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,992 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

