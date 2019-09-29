Riverpark Capital Management Maintains Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); Holder Vulcan Value Partners Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Stake

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 68.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 1.57M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 3.85 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $632.82 million, up from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – CO SAYS SUPPLY SITUATION ‘IS NOW EASING’ AND CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS ARE NORMALIZING – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 11,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 57,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.79 million, up from 46,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58M shares traded or 19.04% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $467.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,829 shares to 38,400 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,964 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,694 shares. Great Lakes Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,493 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Hm Payson invested 0.04% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). American Registered Inv Advisor owns 1,875 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 326,853 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Utah Retirement has 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Telemus Cap Llc invested 0.14% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 72,275 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 30,841 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Maryland-based Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.16% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 4,471 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 605,832 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $353.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 704,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.67M shares, and cut its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM).

