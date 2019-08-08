AUSTRALIA & N Z BKG GRP ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:ANEWF) had a decrease of 4.55% in short interest. ANEWF’s SI was 3.51M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.55% from 3.67M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 35051 days are for AUSTRALIA & N Z BKG GRP ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:ANEWF)’s short sellers to cover ANEWF’s short positions. It closed at $18.24 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 20.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 34,685 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 132,729 shares with $11.18M value, down from 167,414 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $133.92B valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $83.04. About 2.77M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Rev $9B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.28% or 66,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 313,373 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund invested in 25,027 shares. Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.21% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 17,886 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Comm has 0.36% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 28,317 shares. Hudson Valley Adv has 1.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Addenda Incorporated accumulated 122,204 shares. Burke And Herbert Fincl Bank And reported 4,411 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 2.14 million were reported by Mackenzie Finance Corp. Myriad Asset Management holds 1.27% or 168,000 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.53% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). King Luther Capital Mgmt owns 909,532 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.15B for 29.24 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Nomura. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Needham on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services and products to retail, high net worth, small business, corporate, commercial, and institutional customers. The company has market cap of $50.88 billion. The companyÂ’s Australia division provides retail services and products to consumer and private banking clients in Australia through the branch network, mortgage specialists, the contact center, and various self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and corporate and commercial banking services comprising asset financing through dedicated managers focusing on privately owned small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as the agricultural business segment. It has a 11.63 P/E ratio. The Company’s Institutional division provides working capital and liquidity solutions, including documentary trade, supply chain financing, cash management solutions, deposits, payments, and clearing; specialized loan structuring and execution, loan syndication, project and export finance, debt structuring and acquisition finance, structured asset finance, structured trade finance, and corporate advisory services; and risk management services on foreign exchange, interest rates, credit, commodities, debt capital markets, and wealth solutions.