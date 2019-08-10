Riverpark Capital Management Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); Entegris (ENTG) Holder Aqr Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Valuation Rose

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 59.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 40,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 27,544 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 68,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 730,469 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 628,148 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 22/05/2018 – SecBl Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd has 896 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Waddell & Reed has 0.26% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 437,531 shares. Invest Advisors invested in 3,275 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability has 2,475 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 1,987 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Lc invested in 0.21% or 3,949 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 17,131 shares. Citigroup reported 0.03% stake. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0.29% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 181,654 shares. Synovus Corporation has 16,930 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.02% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 750 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com holds 0.04% or 87,824 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 2,617 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 54,210 shares to 101,930 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 37,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,423 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Saul Ctrs Inc (NYSE:BFS) by 8,147 shares to 15,160 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 112,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 32,818 shares. West Oak Cap Lc reported 2,445 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.06% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Moreover, Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 32,322 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 168,616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Bankshares has 160,965 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,486 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Interstate Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.17% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. 249 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corporation. 2.92M were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The holds 0% or 91,884 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Fmr Limited Company accumulated 6.33 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 68,961 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $60.83M for 23.07 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.