Riverpark Capital Management Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); Atlas Browninc Has Decreased Its Home Depot Com (HD) Stake by $317,060

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22M, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 628,148 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock reported 69,859 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.22% or 14,722 shares. Weatherstone Capital holds 1,882 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Weik Cap Management has invested 1.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Petrus Tru Lta invested 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Maple Mngmt holds 0.43% or 9,627 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation accumulated 3,232 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,845 shares. Gladius Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Griffin Asset Inc has 1.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beacon Group Inc holds 0.22% or 7,149 shares in its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial Prns has invested 0.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cim Lc reported 1,675 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 5,223 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 1.45M shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26,379 shares to 98,852 shares, valued at $18.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 12,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,773 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).