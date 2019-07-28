Riverpark Capital Management Increased Its Twitter (TWTR) Holding by $882,720; Jacobs Asset Management Position in Mackinac Finl (MFNC) Has Increased by $4.35 Million

Jacobs Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (MFNC) by 125.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc bought 289,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 520,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 230,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mackinac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.09M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 10,274 shares traded. Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) has risen 2.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 03/05/2018 – MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP – TOTAL REVENUE OF COMPANY FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018 EQUATED TO $11.67 MLN COMPARED TO $11.37 MLN FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corp Completes Acquisition of First Federal of Northern Michigan; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q EPS 24c; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corporation Completes The Acquisition Of First Federal Of Northern Michigan; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q Rev $11.7M

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 27,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 286,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41M, up from 258,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.91B market cap company. The stock increased 8.92% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.52. About 57.53 million shares traded or 342.25% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump: China trade deal ‘too hard to get done’; 14/03/2018 – This week, CNBC reported that Twitter is working on a camera-first feature that could threaten Snap, and Twitter chief financial officer Ned Segal told CNBC that Twitter was creating a subscription product for businesses

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medley Mgmt Inc (NYSE:MDLY) by 119,292 shares to 630,577 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 284,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,500 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB).

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,130 shares to 12,879 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 41,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,006 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).