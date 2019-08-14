Riverpark Capital Management Has Upped Its Twitter (TWTR) Stake by $882,720; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Lifted Its Holding in Regency Centers (REG) by $7.70 Million as Stock Price Declined

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in Regency Centers Corp (REG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 114,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.73M, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Regency Centers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $65.2. About 770,498 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – Dir Bank Gifts 173 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 12/04/2018 – REGENCY INVESTMENTS LTD RGEN.BO SAYS APPROVED RESIGNATION OF AJAY KUMAR, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – HYATT REGENCY MONTEREY HOTEL OFFERS EXTRAORDINARY WEDDING & HONEYMOON PACKAGE; 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 27,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 286,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, up from 258,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.32B market cap company. The stock increased 3.29% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 11.93 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 27/03/2018 – Citron short $TWTR. Near-Term target $25 Of all social media, they are most vulnerable to privacy regulation Wait until Senate finds out what Citron has published; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Optimum Invest has 0% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moors Cabot holds 30,480 shares. Sarasin Ltd Liability Partnership reported 27,508 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 3.37 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hilltop has invested 0.11% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Davenport Co Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 111,900 are owned by Skylands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Manchester Cap Management Llc reported 2,329 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 1,000 shares. Tompkins Corp has 325 shares. Cwm Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Dupont Mngmt owns 14,750 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest owns 77,797 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Twitter, McDonald’s, Starbucks Rise Premarket – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Twitter (TWTR) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Citigroup, Twitter and Tesla – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “RBC’s Quick Reaction To Twitter’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8,528 shares to 52,573 shares, valued at $12.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 54,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,369 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold REG shares while 105 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 158.78 million shares or 1.34% less from 160.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 241,230 shares stake. World Asset Mgmt holds 11,109 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 6,400 shares. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.85% or 141,366 shares. 2.95M are owned by Cbre Clarion Limited Liability. Amica Retiree Medical Trust accumulated 0.25% or 4,163 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 0.39% or 6.18 million shares. Fort Washington Advisors Incorporated Oh reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.01% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc stated it has 3,958 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated reported 423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Australia-based Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Pacific Heights Asset Management Lc has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). 14,100 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.