Riverpark Capital Management Has Trimmed Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Sg Capital Management Has Decreased Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Position as Shares Declined

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 28.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 54,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 139,138 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, down from 194,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 6.37 million shares traded or 74.80% up from the average. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Rev $1.42B; 07/03/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Welcomes Applications for 2018 NextGen Financial Planning Scholarships & Grants; 11/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 23/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE 2Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 74C; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP – MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MAY 16, 2019; 09/05/2018 – RlAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of lncoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 14/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches Robust Suite of Charting Tools for Retail Investors; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches ‘Instant’ ESG Portfolios for RIAs — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 106,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The hedge fund held 174,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39 million, down from 280,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 198,315 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL ENTERS ALLIANCE & WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION WITH NIN; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Flex-Neck Classic Peritoneal Dialysis Catheter 1 Cuff Infant Coiled, Catalog # CF-4235/B

Analysts await TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. AMTD’s profit will be $520.78 million for 9.03 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.58% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.48M for 14.94 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

