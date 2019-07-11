Riverpark Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Visa (V) Holding; United Bancorp (UBCP)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 14.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 12,490 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 75,893 shares with $11.85 million value, down from 88,383 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $405.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $180.61. About 2.40M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global

United Bancorp Inc (UBCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 7 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 6 sold and reduced holdings in United Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now own: 622,587 shares, down from 650,890 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 701 shares traded. United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) has declined 8.84% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical UBCP News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST INCOME 21.9B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 26.56 BLN NAIRA VS 25.47 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B; 03/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – CHAIRMAN JACINTO L. NG, SR., ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO RETIRE; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR

Raffles Associates Lp holds 0.18% of its portfolio in United Bancorp, Inc. for 15,000 shares. Wesbanco Bank Inc owns 230,149 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 78,218 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 173 shares.

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Citizens Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $65.98 million. The firm accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. It has a 13.11 P/E ratio. It also offers brokerage services through LPL Financial member NASD/SIPC.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $125,909 activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. RICHEY ELLEN also sold $11.34 million worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $2.98 billion for 33.95 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.