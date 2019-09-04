Riverpark Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Position by $2.21 Million; Penbrook Management Decreased Chegg (CHGG) Position as Market Value Rose

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 8,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 51,080 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 59,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $284.76. About 383,259 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.75. About 333,376 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Advsr LP reported 21,846 shares. Arrowgrass Prtnrs (Us) LP accumulated 0.2% or 179,200 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Moreover, Voloridge Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 66,741 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 11.89M shares. Principal Financial has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 25,842 shares. Synovus Financial reported 682 shares. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 296 shares. 764,672 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Raymond James Associate reported 13,235 shares stake. 188 were accumulated by Moody Comml Bank Division. Agf holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 100,000 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.07M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nbw Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.49% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.72M for 44.77 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.