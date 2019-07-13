Riverpark Capital Management Has Trimmed By $489,475 Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake; Last Week National Grid plc (NGG) Coverage

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 7.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 2,797 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 36,664 shares with $6.43 million value, down from 39,461 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $199.6. About 1.20 million shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY

Among 2 analysts covering National Grid (NYSE:NGG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. National Grid had 6 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of NGG in report on Wednesday, February 6 to “Outperform” rating. See National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

30/01/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 390,091 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 6.28% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 22/05/2018 – OFGEM- LAUNCHED AN INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL GRID ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION’S (NGET) DEMAND FORECASTING FOR UK ELECTRICITY MARKET; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 17/05/2018 – National Grid PLC Sees 5%-7% Medium-Term Growth at Top End; 12/04/2018 – National Grid PLC Underlying Group EBIT Expected in Line With Guidance; 01/05/2018 – National Grid Reaches Agreement for Potential Sale of Stake in Cadent Gas; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC -FY GROUP RETURN ON EQUITY OF 12.3% (2016/17: 11.7%); 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OFFSHORE WIND SECTOR POISED TO TAKE OFF IN THE US NORTHEAST; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – UNDERLYING GROUP EBIT IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH ORIGINAL GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – National Grid PLC Headline Group EBIT Expected Lower Than Guidance

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. The company has market cap of $36.89 billion. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, and US Regulated divisions. It has a 8.18 P/E ratio. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead line; 1,500 kilometers of underground cable; and 342 substations located in England and Wales.

More notable recent National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “National Grid Celebrates Lineworker Appreciation Day – CSRwire.com” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Multiple Problems With National Grid – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “National Grid’s Earnings Were Consistent, but This 1 Issue Looms Large – Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Grid: Watch This Space – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Constellation Brands Stock Jumped 11.6% in June – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Did Constellation Brands Smoke the CEO of Its Big Weed Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Constellation Brands Analysts Bullish After Q1 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Constellation Brands had 16 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Macquarie Research. Wells Fargo maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $235 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sky Invest Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 9,563 shares. Brinker Inc has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jnba Fin Advisors accumulated 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Company stated it has 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bainco Investors accumulated 26,473 shares. Haverford Trust holds 1,740 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De stated it has 2.15 million shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3 shares. Addison Capital Comm holds 2.27% or 17,023 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.25% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). New York-based Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & has invested 2.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.05% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity. FROMBERG BARRY A sold $140,171 worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Friday, February 1.