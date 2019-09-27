Riverpark Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Eog Res (EOG) by $2.17 Million; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Share Price Rose, Holder Black Creek Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $17.47 Million

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 23,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 82,072 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65M, up from 58,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74.71. About 1.73 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 831,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 6.42 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.70M, down from 7.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 213,614 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL 3Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 47C; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Personal Financial Ser reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). New York-based Roanoke Asset Management Ny has invested 1.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Westport Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 3.51% or 55,077 shares. Marco Investment Management Limited Com owns 9,923 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 294 shares. Ohio-based Shaker Invs Ltd Oh has invested 0.22% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 39,182 shares. 37,659 are held by Essex Management Company Ltd Liability Corporation. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.12% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 15,434 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 64,222 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Company owns 6,566 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Tributary Cap Mgmt Llc reported 4,420 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 104,416 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 0.13% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 7,825 shares.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $467.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7,646 shares to 21,638 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 54,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,138 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. The insider Welling Glenn W. bought 2.08M shares worth $49.19M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Cap invested 0.05% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 28,500 are held by Conning. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,203 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 71,534 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company invested 0.07% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) reported 1,060 shares stake. The Ohio-based Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Nomura Hldgs owns 68,193 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 3,792 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc has invested 0.11% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Com owns 60,740 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 2.33M were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Signaturefd Llc accumulated 73 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 27,000 shares. New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.46M for 49.02 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.