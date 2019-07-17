Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc acquired 33,907 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock rose 14.25%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 139,857 shares with $9.33 million value, up from 105,950 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $5.41B valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.26. About 155,359 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION 4Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.18; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Rev $133.8M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform”. The stock of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 8,297 shares to 51,080 valued at $13.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 2,130 shares and now owns 12,879 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was reduced too.

