Riverpark Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $2.11 Million as Share Value Declined; Smith Asset Management Group LP Stake in Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Cut by $12.30 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 195,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The hedge fund held 970,341 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.68M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Cadence Design Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.32. About 1.19M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 08/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals: Macarthur Minerals Identifies Several Lithium Brine Aquifer Zones; 21/03/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints New Executive Leaders; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design: Using Prior ASC Topic 605 Basis, 2018 Rev View Would Be About $2.085B-$2.115; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 15/05/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Rev $2.055B-$2.085B; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC CDNS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.86 TO $0.94

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22M, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.15% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.27. About 4.95M shares traded or 286.17% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 52.52 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold CDNS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 235.75 million shares or 0.80% less from 237.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 8,688 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 557,930 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 8,317 shares. Dodge & Cox stated it has 435,294 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 1.56 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc holds 7,358 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Atria Ltd Liability invested in 10,152 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 232,420 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 191,948 shares stake. Schroder Grp has 0.08% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 778,538 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 917 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has 183,195 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.62% or 2.21 million shares. Numerixs Inv Inc owns 14,550 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 29,500 shares to 290,800 shares, valued at $18.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 188,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 2,000 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 11,130 shares. Bourgeon Limited Co reported 2.37% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). De Burlo Group Inc Inc invested in 3.74% or 76,320 shares. Bridges Inv Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 16,350 shares. Lord Abbett Company Lc has 60,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 22,578 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 4,519 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1.38 million shares. 1.44M are held by Canada Pension Plan Board.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34,685 shares to 132,729 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,772 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).