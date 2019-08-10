Riverpark Capital Management Has Lowered Its American Express Co (AXP) Position; Adage Capital Partners Gp Decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) Position By $47.77 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 23.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 604,679 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 1.99 million shares with $158.80 million value, down from 2.59 million last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $154.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 4.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 14.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 12,023 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 72,773 shares with $7.95 million value, down from 84,796 last quarter. American Express Co now has $106.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $126.17. About 2.08M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.7 PCT AT FEB END; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, July 8. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Stephens maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Co LP owns 0.89% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4.13 million shares. Department Mb Fincl Bank N A owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp reported 36,908 shares. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 2,680 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 2.58% or 45,700 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 76,800 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.23% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 107,962 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Mount Vernon Assocs Md has invested 2.83% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Plancorp Ltd Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.23% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 134,538 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.26% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,400 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs accumulated 1,560 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 1,295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Bancorp Of Omaha has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.55% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 5.03 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Interocean Capital Lc reported 7,919 shares. The California-based Dorsey Wright And Assoc has invested 0.58% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.1% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Maple Mngmt Inc owns 190,229 shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. S&Co has 279,705 shares. Utah Retirement has 323,317 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has 3.29% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 20,508 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated invested 0.38% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 18,249 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk owns 1.48M shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. M&R Capital reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 18. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8. Raymond James maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, July 18. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $9300 target.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Amalgamated Bk New York N Y stake by 84,970 shares to 468,482 valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) stake by 1.40M shares and now owns 2.22 million shares. Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) was raised too.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.50B for 25.78 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.