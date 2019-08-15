Riverpark Capital Management Has Lifted Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding by $2.24 Million; Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 33,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 139,857 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, up from 105,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 325,045 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q EPS EUR0.16; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) EUR 365 MLN – EUR 390 MLN; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.83. About 9.84 million shares traded or 15.53% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33,827 shares to 395,608 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lsv Asset Management owns 1.05 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Orleans Cap La has 0.89% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Limited Liability holds 16,627 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt has 1.25% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kings Point Capital reported 1.08% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 355,143 shares. 38,958 are held by Kj Harrison & Partners Inc. Morgan Stanley has 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 12.21 million shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Dean Investment Associates reported 0.65% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 79,184 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 90,780 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Or has invested 0.97% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp holds 0% or 13,433 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 84,837 shares to 109,056 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,729 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

