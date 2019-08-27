Riverpark Capital Management Has Lifted By $2.24 Million Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Holding; Genesco (GCO) Sentiment Is 1.26

Genesco Inc (GCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 92 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 73 sold and decreased stakes in Genesco Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 18.14 million shares, down from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Genesco Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 55 Increased: 67 New Position: 25.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) stake by 32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc acquired 33,907 shares as Interxion Holding N.V (INXN)’s stock rose 8.50%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 139,857 shares with $9.33 million value, up from 105,950 last quarter. Interxion Holding N.V now has $6.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.44. About 12,829 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 03/05/2018 – Correct: InterXion 1Q Rev EUR133.8M; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 9,576 shares to 58,771 valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 6,495 shares and now owns 34,316 shares. Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Interxion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Interxion Holding NV has $8100 highest and $69 lowest target. $75.75’s average target is -4.65% below currents $79.44 stock price. Interxion Holding NV had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) rating on Thursday, March 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $69 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of INXN in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of INXN in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

1492 Capital Management Llc holds 2.19% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. for 56,904 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owns 100,000 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.99% invested in the company for 198,335 shares. The New York-based Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has invested 0.89% in the stock. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, a Germany-based fund reported 13,600 shares.

The stock increased 6.03% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 245,406 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 25/04/2018 – GENESCO REACHES AGREEMENT WITH LEGION PARTNERS, 4010 CAPITAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genesco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCO); 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Comparable Sales Included 1% Decrease in Same Store Sales and 15% Increase in E-Commerce Sales; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY SALES INCREASED 5%, INCLUDING RESULTS OF A 53(RD) WEEK, TO $930 MLN FROM $883 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO ADD TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – Legion Partners Now Has 5.17% Genesco Stake After Selling Some Options in April and May; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO TO STUDY USING UNIT SALE PROCEEDS ON BUYBACKS, DIVIDEND; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q EPS $2.90

Genesco Inc. retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has market cap of $576.80 million. The companyÂ’s Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Little Burgundy, and Underground by Journeys retail stores, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Schuh Group segment operates Schuh retail footwear stores that offer casual and athletic footwear for men and women, as well as sells footwear through e-commerce.

Analysts await Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 175.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Genesco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.