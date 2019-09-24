Riverpark Capital Management Has Increased Teradata Del (TDC) Holding By $748,930; Public Storage (PSA) Had 1 Bulls

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased Teradata Corp Del (TDC) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc acquired 21,398 shares as Teradata Corp Del (TDC)’s stock declined 17.32%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 214,059 shares with $7.67 million value, up from 192,661 last quarter. Teradata Corp Del now has $3.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 414,173 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy

Among 7 analysts covering Public Storage (NYSE:PSA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Public Storage has $28500 highest and $201 lowest target. $239.14’s average target is -3.00% below currents $246.53 stock price. Public Storage had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. The stock of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, April 9. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. See Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $193.0000 New Target: $240.0000 Upgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $223.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $233.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $254.0000 Upgrade

20/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $285.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Sector Weight Upgrade

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 5,427 shares to 45,653 valued at $13.45M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 19,433 shares and now owns 79,419 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was reduced too.

More notable recent Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 22% – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RiverPark Large Growth Fund – Teradata Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teradata: Great Technology, So-So Business – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Teradata Corporation’s (NYSE:TDC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Tru holds 255 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 63,141 shares. Philadelphia Tru stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 6.11M shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Contravisory Investment Mgmt reported 0.05% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Vanguard reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 31,728 shares. Brown Advisory holds 8,450 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% or 364,261 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.17% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 1.55 million shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity. Culhane Mark bought 9,050 shares worth $347,603.

The stock increased 0.44% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $246.53. About 846,945 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Worried About a Recession? These 3 Stocks Can Help Protect Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.625% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series U – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.