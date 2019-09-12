Riverpark Capital Management Has Increased By $2.17 Million Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding; Element Capital Management Decreased Dover (DOV) Stake

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 39.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc acquired 23,301 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 82,072 shares with $7.65 million value, up from 58,771 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $46.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $79.94. About 2.15M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Dover Corp (DOV) stake by 66.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc sold 43,099 shares as Dover Corp (DOV)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 21,636 shares with $2.17M value, down from 64,735 last quarter. Dover Corp now has $14.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $99.49. About 447,038 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $227.48 million for 16.26 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dover Corp has $11400 highest and $96 lowest target. $105.60’s average target is 6.14% above currents $99.49 stock price. Dover Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, September 11. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DOV in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Will Pay A 0.6% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RBC ups price target on Dover – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dover To Host Investor Meeting – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Caldera Software Integrates with Adobe Textile Designer – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $104.71’s average target is 30.99% above currents $79.94 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

