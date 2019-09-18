Riverpark Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $3.83 Million; Sequoia Financial Advisors Position in Meta Finl Group (CASH) Has Lowered by $667,044

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 19,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 79,419 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.72M, down from 98,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $222.12. About 19.63M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple discontinues its airport wireless routers – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – Taiwan to open trade office in India; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 23.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc sold 23,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 77,519 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, down from 101,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 137,459 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 30/04/2018 – CURO and MetaBank® Announce Agreement to Offer Consumers an Innovative and Flexible Line of Credit; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q Net $31.4M

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.93 million for 17.02 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

