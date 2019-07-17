Riverpark Capital Management Has Decreased Nike (NKE) Holding by $2.91 Million; Penn Capital Management Co Holding in Axogen (AXGN) Has Boosted by $3.09 Million as Stock Price Rose

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 34,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 132,729 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18 million, down from 167,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.6. About 5.17 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/03/2018 – Finance Follow: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader Invertex

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 217.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 147,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 214,846 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 67,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 270,512 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 48.16% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN’S FORMER CHAIR JAMIE M. GROOMS TO REMAIN DIRECTOR; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – AXOGEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABT $123M; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO) by 16,570 shares to 83,974 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 2,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,984 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.