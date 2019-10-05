Riverpark Capital Management Has Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Position; Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) Shorts Up By 23.41%

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 11.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 12,219 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 90,204 shares with $17.41 million value, down from 102,423 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $501.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 10.48M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – On Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will embark on a two-day marathon of testimony on Capitol Hill; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica data allegations are concerning – UK PM May spokesman; 04/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 26/03/2018 – Illinois AG: MADIGAN & 36 ATTORNEYS GENERAL DEMAND ANSWERS FROM FACEBOOK; 16/04/2018 – Single sign-in services from tech giants such as Google and Facebook make it easy to sign in to a lot of different sites without remembering different usernames and passwords for each one; 23/03/2018 – SKANDIA HAS LOOKED INTO FACEBOOK’S DATA MANAGEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Myspace co-founder trolls Facebook’s data breach; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 28/03/2018 – Job Rabkin: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) had an increase of 23.41% in short interest. AXNX’s SI was 1.66M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 23.41% from 1.35M shares previously. With 212,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s short sellers to cover AXNX’s short positions. The SI to Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc’s float is 18.68%. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 347,462 shares traded or 43.76% up from the average. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Axonics Modulation Tech (NASDAQ:AXNX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Axonics Modulation Tech has $4500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $42.67’s average target is 67.14% above currents $25.53 stock price. Axonics Modulation Tech had 3 analyst reports since September 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $4000 target.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions solutions. The company has market cap of $695.57 million. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.39B for 23.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $225.83’s average target is 25.15% above currents $180.45 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. The insider THIEL PETER sold 22,246 shares worth $4.05 million.