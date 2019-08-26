Riverpark Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Adobe (ADBE) by $2.21 Million as Valuation Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, St Germain D J Co Has Trimmed Holding by $315,669

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 8,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 51,080 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61M, down from 59,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $286.73. About 948,571 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 2,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 144,978 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27M, down from 147,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 4.76 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.08 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.88 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

