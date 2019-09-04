Riverpark Capital Management Has Decreased American Express Co (AXP) Holding By $1.31 Million; Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) Has 1 Sentiment

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 14.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 12,023 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 72,773 shares with $7.95 million value, down from 84,796 last quarter. American Express Co now has $96.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $117.6. About 3.20 million shares traded or 0.92% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 28 hedge funds increased or started new positions, while 28 decreased and sold equity positions in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 10.18 million shares, down from 11.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 15 Increased: 21 New Position: 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 16.78% above currents $117.6 stock price. American Express had 16 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 3. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 14.13 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 234,394 shares traded or 85.39% up from the average. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The company has market cap of $435.83 million. It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 5.7% of its portfolio in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund for 3.49 million shares.