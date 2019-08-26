Riverpark Capital Management Has Cut Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $1.31 Million; Valuation Rose; Spirit Of America Management Position in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Has Decreased by $311,550 as Stock Declined

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 12,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 72,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, down from 84,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 127,738 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 22/05/2018 – Deem Signs Multi-Year Partnership with American Express Global Business Travel; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A%OF TOTAL 1.2 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 4,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $310,000, down from 9,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $59.25. About 13,493 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 06/04/2018 – Vornado has ‘handshake’ deal to sell stake in 666 Fifth Avenue to Kushner Cos; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO BELIEVES IT HAS `HANDSHAKE’ TO SELL 666 FIFTH STAKE; 19/04/2018 – Alexander’s Announces Vornado Realty Trust Quarterly Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 7,232 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.27% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability stated it has 23,540 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Leavell Management holds 0.05% or 4,461 shares in its portfolio. Blue Financial Cap Incorporated reported 0.23% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 217,935 were reported by Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc holds 2.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 661,255 shares. Excalibur Mgmt accumulated 0.62% or 6,011 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa owns 10,038 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 19,092 were reported by Riverpark Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Arrow Fincl Corporation has 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Shelton Cap Mgmt invested in 0.29% or 8,134 shares. Hills Bancorp Tru owns 3,900 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.09M shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.21 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6,800 shares to 74,800 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Compression Partners Lp (NYSE:USAC) by 69,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 880,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).

