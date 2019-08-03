Riverpark Capital Management Decreased Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake By $2.30 Million; Apg Asset Management Nv Cut Ebay (EBAY) Stake By $1.13 Million

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 13.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 14,568 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 93,578 shares with $14.82 million value, down from 108,146 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $113.48B valuation. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97M shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 09/05/2018 – ldeal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 2.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 34,200 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Apg Asset Management Nv holds 1.46 million shares with $48.24 million value, down from 1.49M last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 6.17M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG

Apg Asset Management Nv increased Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) stake by 120,400 shares to 191,500 valued at $8.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) stake by 188,900 shares and now owns 369,500 shares. Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 173,100 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. White Pine Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 13,730 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cambridge Research Advisors reported 43,646 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrow invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Interstate Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 3,753 shares. Strs Ohio has 478,636 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 186,750 are owned by Clearbridge Investments Llc. 348,243 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp has invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 9.22M shares stake. Raymond James & owns 1.29 million shares. Gemmer Asset holds 0.01% or 741 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Inc has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, February 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4. Raymond James maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, July 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, March 4. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.89 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. $1.62 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Benioff Marc. $1.00M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5. 846 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $134,514 were sold by Hawkins Mark J. Shares for $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. $32,216 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, March 4. JMP Securities maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 26. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $178 target. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. Jefferies maintained the shares of CRM in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.