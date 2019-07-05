Riverpark Capital Management Decreased Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; 2 Analysts Are Bullish New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) Last Week

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 21.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 26,379 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 98,852 shares with $18.78 million value, down from 125,231 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $938.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $203.89. About 6.61M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 13/05/2018 – Forbes: New iPhone Leak Reveals Apple’s Radical Design; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.04 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs invested 1.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sentinel Tru Co Lba reported 5,623 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Thomas Story Son Ltd Llc owns 2.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,410 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated reported 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kopp Investment Advisors Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,336 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 3.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Lc reported 3.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carderock Capital Management Incorporated owns 3.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 46,411 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wagner Bowman Mngmt invested in 22,061 shares. Ferox Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Limited Company invested in 25,419 shares. Koshinski Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Communications Ltd Liability reported 34,653 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx reported 3.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. On Friday, February 1 LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,521 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple had 70 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, May 30 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26. Wedbush maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.91, from 2.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 186.43 million shares or 143.35% more from 76.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie reported 11,867 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,617 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Inc owns 11,566 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 69,400 shares in its portfolio. 130,396 were accumulated by Amer Grp. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 16,976 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 167,156 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 210,475 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Prudential Fin Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Highlander Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 195,918 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 0.02% or 20,892 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 1.03M shares.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. The companyÂ’s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities. It has a 9.72 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 393,900 shares traded. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi