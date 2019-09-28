Riverpark Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); Ally Financial (ALLY) Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Trimmed Stake by $26.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 877,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 6.02M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $186.41M, down from 6.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.55. About 2.60M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Mark Manzo President Insurance Busines; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 11,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 57,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.79M, up from 46,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58 million shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 6,785 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested in 0.53% or 21,091 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) owns 3,232 shares. Nwi Mgmt LP holds 2.96% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 175,000 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.02% or 255,365 shares. 131 were accumulated by Huntington State Bank. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 30,841 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd stated it has 563,486 shares. Cambridge holds 0.81% or 68,372 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc reported 2,855 shares. Coastline has 2,265 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Money Mngmt owns 3,215 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 65,097 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 12,597 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,779 shares.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks: Leaders In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Take Advantage Of The Sale In Tufin Software – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $467.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4,228 shares to 25,544 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,638 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corporation (NYSE:UGI) by 50,087 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $80.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) by 3,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ALLY FINANCIAL INC. NAMED THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND 32ND ANNIVERSARY AWARDS GALA PRESENTING PARTNER – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Members of Ally Insurance Group – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Sale of historic Excelsior Club falls through; BofA exec named ‘Most Powerful’ in banking; New restaurants popping up around region – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “What to expect as $35M makeover of Memorial Stadium begins – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.