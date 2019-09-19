Riverpark Capital Management Boosted Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Position; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Occidental Pete (Call) (OXY) Holding

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased Occidental Pete Corp (Call) (OXY) stake by 62.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 54,200 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (Call) (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 33,000 shares with $1.66M value, down from 87,200 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp (Call) now has $40.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 1.79M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) stake by 25.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverpark Capital Management Llc acquired 11,664 shares as Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)’s stock declined 8.06%. The Riverpark Capital Management Llc holds 57,877 shares with $11.79 million value, up from 46,213 last quarter. Palo Alto Networks Inc now has $20.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $210.12. About 305,447 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Among 9 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.17’s average target is 24.57% above currents $45.09 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. JP Morgan downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Tuesday, August 13. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $5000 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, August 19. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 305,508 are owned by Lpl Fincl Lc. 18.98 million were reported by Cap Ww Invsts. Natl Pension Serv stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 2,005 were reported by Lipe & Dalton. Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 8.07 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company holds 1,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 15,200 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Strs Ohio invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fincl Mgmt Pro holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 49.38M shares. Pnc Inc invested in 0.04% or 719,279 shares. Trexquant Invest LP holds 0.23% or 49,856 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.05% or 1.71M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.02% or 116,066 shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13 million for 16.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased Square Inc (Call) stake by 30,400 shares to 459,500 valued at $33.33 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Axalta Coating Sys Ltd stake by 27,664 shares and now owns 61,371 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850 on Friday, August 16. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was made by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) stake by 54,868 shares to 139,138 valued at $6.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) stake by 8,163 shares and now owns 40,320 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 5,404 shares stake. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 17,641 shares. Kistler has 700 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 26,000 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.54% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability has 44,336 shares. Missouri-based Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). M&T Bancorp Corporation holds 20,433 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 4,968 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 5,824 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Fincl Advisers Ltd owns 0% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,380 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 4,229 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Liability holds 7,199 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel owns 32,175 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $260.56’s average target is 24.01% above currents $210.12 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, September 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $27500 target in Thursday, September 5 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight” rating.

