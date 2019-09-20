Riverpark Capital Management Boosted Its Nike (NKE) Position by $1.32 Million; As General Electric Co (GE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dodge & Cox Decreased Stake by $547,000

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 15,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 148,628 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.48 million, up from 132,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.7. About 3.84 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Nike’s Converse Brand Is Said to Lose Chief Marketer to Supreme; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 54,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 737,554 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74M, down from 792,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 33.62M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 04/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE & EDISON/EDF GROUP SIGN MILESTONE PACT TO; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 29/03/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Group expects to receive 36 new aircraft in 2018; 20/04/2018 – FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES EMERGENCY DIRECTIVE MANDATING NEW INSPECTIONS FOR SOME 350 U.S. CFM56-7B ENGINES WITHIN 20 DAYS — STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Nardelli: Would do anything to help GE; 22/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Nice scoop from @davidj_french | Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was bought by Timko Thomas S. Another trade for 105,600 shares valued at $994,752 was bought by Cox L Kevin. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tobam holds 3.43 million shares or 2% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Company reported 0% stake. Mathes holds 0.32% or 58,200 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Limited Liability Corp owns 19,514 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Security Natl owns 0.13% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 38,768 shares. Electron Prtn Limited Liability Company owns 1.13M shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 22,939 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Private Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bonness Entertainment has 110,578 shares. Highlander Capital Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 130,548 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.06% or 36,394 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 9.14M are owned by Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Llp. Excalibur Mgmt accumulated 0.16% or 16,050 shares. First Foundation holds 0.02% or 39,869 shares in its portfolio.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 243,500 shares to 5.24M shares, valued at $380.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 92,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14B for 18.12 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

