Riverpark Capital Management Boosted Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $531,030 as Shares Declined; Knighthead Capital Management Cut Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stake by $2.80 Million as Stock Value Rose

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 3.12M shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 1,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 26,129 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, up from 24,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 1.22 million shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN)

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equinor takes 50% stake in Argentina offshore block from YPF – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argentina crisis forces steep capex cuts at YPF – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). The United Kingdom-based River And Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.25% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Moreover, Bluecrest has 0.06% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 107,132 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 3.74 million shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP reported 31,780 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.53% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Parkside Bankshares reported 702 shares. Hsbc Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 730,916 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 2.04M shares. Brandes Inv Ptnrs LP accumulated 2.82% or 8.65M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71 million shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $39.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36M and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 12,023 shares to 72,773 shares, valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,638 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.1% or 863 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 75,490 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.15% or 16,500 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.1% or 68,450 shares. Nuwave Management Limited Com holds 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 48 shares. 132,100 are held by Frontier Mngmt Com Ltd. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 193,118 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.02% or 6,762 shares. The North Carolina-based Kingfisher Limited Liability has invested 1.7% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 262,749 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 3,224 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 3,695 shares. Anderson Hoagland &, a Missouri-based fund reported 11,415 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).