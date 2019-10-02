Riverpark Advisors Upped Twitter (TWTR) Holding By $528,088; Catchmark Timber Trust Class A (CTT) Shorts Raised By 4.68%

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:CTT) had an increase of 4.68% in short interest. CTT’s SI was 1.50M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 4.68% from 1.43M shares previously. With 208,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:CTT)’s short sellers to cover CTT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 123,942 shares traded. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) has declined 17.93% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 09/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS AB CTTS.ST – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES HAS SELECTED SFE HUMIDIFIERS ON ALL OF ITS 20 A350-900 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY RECURRING REV. EU697.9M; 07/03/2018 – CTT EXPECTS ADDRESSED MAIL TO DROP 5% TO 6% IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS AB CTTS.ST – FIRST ENTRY INTO COMMERCIAL SERVICE IS SCHEDULED TO MID-2019; 07/03/2018 – CTT DIVIDEND GOING FORWARD BASED ON A % OF ANNUAL NET INCOME; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD; 14/05/2018 – MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC SAYS MEDLEY INVESTED IN THE TRANSACTION THROUGH ITS TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES GROUP; 07/03/2018 – CTT FY REV. EU714.3M, EST. EU692.9M; 14/05/2018 – CATCHMARK: PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD BY CAMPBELL GLOBAL; 07/03/2018 – CTT SEES “SLIGHT” INCREASE IN REVENUE IN 2018

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased Twitter Inc (TWTR) stake by 21.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Riverpark Advisors Llc acquired 15,532 shares as Twitter Inc (TWTR)’s stock rose 7.69%. The Riverpark Advisors Llc holds 87,738 shares with $3.06 million value, up from 72,206 last quarter. Twitter Inc now has $30.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 9.16 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anti-government protests rage on in Nicaragua; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ‘Mini-Trumps’ battle it out in primary season kick off; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – House votes to ease Dodd-Frank rules; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 533.09 million shares or 2.78% more from 518.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twitter has $41 highest and $3800 lowest target. $40’s average target is 0.76% above currents $39.7 stock price. Twitter had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4.

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) stake by 11,600 shares to 61,065 valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 2,350 shares and now owns 11,587 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on the acquisition of timberland properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $524.37 million. It intends to acquire timberland properties throughout the timber-producing regions of the United States and, to a lesser extent, in timber-producing regions outside the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm intends to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 34.44 million shares or 1.54% more from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.