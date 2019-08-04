Riverpark Advisors Trimmed Holding in Nike (NKE) by $335,076 as Stock Price Rose; As Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Share Value Declined, Legacy Capital Partners Increased Its Position

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.48. About 9.51M shares traded or 60.42% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 30/03/2018 – BP limits rise in chief ‘s pay to keep shareholders on board; 22/05/2018 – Serica says awaiting U.S. licence for Rhum field; 12/03/2018 – BP Whiting refinery restarts blending oil unit; 29/03/2018 – BARCLAYS WILL RESULT IN FORMA NEGATIVE IMPACT CET1 OF ABT 45 BP; 20/03/2018 – BP to drill first deepwater oil well in Mexican block in 2020; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING LTD ODLL.OL – IN ADDITION TO MARKET LINKED DAY RATE, A PERFORMANCE BONUS AS AGREED IN ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH AKER BP, AS ANNOUNCED ON 21 NOVEMBER 2017, WILL APPLY; 08/03/2018 – BP Logix Named to KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 10/04/2018 – BP DOESN’T PLAN TO CREATE SEPARATE RENEWABLES UNIT; 11/05/2018 – BP: Investment Opportunities Include Electric Vehicles, Batteries; 20/03/2018 – BP SAYS MOVE TO SHORT-TERM LNG SUPPLY DEALS OF 5 YRS OR LESS

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 3,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 38,473 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 42,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.24% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 22/03/2018 – Nike Sales Rise, Posts Loss Citing Tax Changes; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 28/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 9,438 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has 230,756 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.11% or 297,990 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 16,710 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has invested 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Papp L Roy Assocs invested in 75,833 shares or 1.15% of the stock. First Corporation In holds 14,388 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd invested in 0.05% or 2,570 shares. First Foundation Advsr owns 0.1% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 19,103 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability holds 3,010 shares. Notis accumulated 0.25% or 6,041 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Vigilant Cap Management Llc accumulated 173,474 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Liability invested in 1.02% or 154,540 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4,186 shares to 13,289 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53M and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

