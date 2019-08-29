Riverpark Advisors Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Has Lowered by $2.02 Million as Stock Value Rose; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Raised Its Stake in National (NOV) by $10.25 Million as Share Price Declined

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 52,346 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $219.02. About 119,447 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in National (NOV) by 176.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 394,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 617,775 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46M, up from 223,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 4.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 1.03M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 33,866 shares to 41,215 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 80,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,917 shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 33,065 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The reported 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Northern has 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Pinebridge Lp invested in 0.06% or 109,311 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 1.43M shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Company reported 132,351 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited holds 0.03% or 3,094 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 259,713 shares. Vanguard Group holds 42.19 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corp holds 114,223 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 25,593 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 110,998 shares. Invesco holds 3.75M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 13,271 shares to 39,528 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.52 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

