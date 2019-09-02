Riverpark Advisors Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Has Decreased by $2.02 Million; Highbridge Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Mks Instrument (MKSI) as Market Value Declined

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 77,496 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $78.29. About 305,001 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 16.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 52,346 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 62,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $221.84. About 823,269 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Anatomy of Success: MKS Instruments (MKSI) – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About MKS Instruments, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MKSI) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MKS Instruments Introduces Its Newest ESI® Laser Processing System Into European PCB Manufacturing Market – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MKS Instruments’ (MKSI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is MKS Instruments (MKSI) Down 13.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company owns 0.16% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 1.83M shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has 0.03% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 144,492 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 315,258 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 8,485 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 11,065 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt owns 17,662 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corporation invested in 0% or 100 shares. Lazard Asset has invested 0.08% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd has 39 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 20,508 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Synovus Fin Corp invested in 0.01% or 8,889 shares. Voya Management Ltd Llc holds 98,660 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 20 shares.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 96,900 shares to 50,880 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP) by 608,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,029 shares, and cut its stake in New Frontier Corp.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.07 million for 45.46 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.