Riverpark Advisors Raised Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake; Ralph Lauren (RL) Sellers Increased By 27.39% Their Shorts

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 16,771 shares. Moreover, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Ftb owns 290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust Com holds 2,265 shares. Chicago Equity Lc holds 8,945 shares. Tortoise Management Lc holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Clal Insurance Limited reported 345,938 shares. Whittier Trust Communications holds 0% or 308 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 2,095 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.21% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Aurora Invest Counsel reported 0.95% stake. Profund Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mackenzie reported 1,367 shares. Regent Invest Limited Liability Co holds 4,450 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,700 shares.

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 8,850 shares to 71,132 valued at $12.35 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) stake by 2,350 shares and now owns 11,587 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Palo Alto Networks has $30000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $260.56’s average target is 23.96% above currents $210.2 stock price. Palo Alto Networks had 13 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PANW in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 20. On Thursday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $57.33 million activity. 71,428 shares valued at $7.52 million were sold by Lauren Family – L.L.C. on Thursday, May 30.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.16 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, Europe, and Asia. It has a 17.09 P/E ratio. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances.

Among 6 analysts covering Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ralph Lauren has $15400 highest and $7600 lowest target. $122.83’s average target is 32.43% above currents $92.75 stock price. Ralph Lauren had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) rating on Wednesday, July 17. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $10300 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 8. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $12300 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, August 26 by Bank of America.