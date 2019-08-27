Riverpark Advisors Raised Its Stake in C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by $735,300; Procter & Gamble (PG) Holder Altavista Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $119.32. About 5.37 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 8,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 56,949 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 48,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $83.09. About 741,139 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares to 60,337 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VGSH) by 6,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Eqty Index (VEU).

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Reports Surging Sales Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Partners, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,516 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp Incorporated has invested 0.65% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 94,812 are held by Pinnacle Financial Prns. Keystone Fincl Planning owns 81,189 shares. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset accumulated 5,678 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Intersect Cap Ltd invested in 1.6% or 36,580 shares. 7,319 were accumulated by Long Road Invest Counsel Lc. 65,291 are held by City Company. Zeke Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 42,415 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 390 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Trust Advisors LP invested in 0.31% or 1.52M shares. 6,500 were accumulated by Paw Cap. 19,540 are owned by Sabal Tru. First Mercantile Trust Company holds 6,482 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,765 shares to 43,838 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,722 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Transportation Stocks Likely to Top Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “C.H. Robinson Worldwide declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Jul 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 45,215 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd accumulated 2,592 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 103,370 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 12,883 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership accumulated 91,461 shares. Montag A Assocs owns 4,700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd reported 30,983 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 275,840 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. New York-based Element Cap Management has invested 0.06% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% or 14,998 shares. Toth Advisory has 331 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 86,594 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 6,600 shares.